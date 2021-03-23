Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.04

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.04 and traded as high as $23.98. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 1,438 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $125.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Old Point Financial accounts for 1.1% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.80% of Old Point Financial worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

