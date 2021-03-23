Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

OLN stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $42.27.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Olin by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 40,291 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

