Omni Achieves Market Cap of $5.04 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Omni has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $8.95 or 0.00016428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.72 or 0.00335274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,180 coins and its circulating supply is 562,864 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

