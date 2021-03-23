Omnitude (ECOM) Trading 99.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded 99.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00049245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.46 or 0.00620819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00066494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00023422 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

ECOM is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

