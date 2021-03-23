Opacity Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.98 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Opacity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and $124,334.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.50 or 0.00469920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00064274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00141269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00054400 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.17 or 0.00784413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00075237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

