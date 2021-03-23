Open Governance Token (OPEN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.58 Million

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $1.58 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00049233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.37 or 0.00617189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00067006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00023534 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

