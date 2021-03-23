Opium (OPIUM) Market Capitalization Tops $26.42 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Opium has a market capitalization of $26.42 million and $411,795.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opium has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Opium coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.35 or 0.00011618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

