Oppenheimer Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $225.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.64.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $196.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of -407.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.45. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $22,283,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total transaction of $64,473,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 698,056 shares of company stock worth $147,652,881. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after buying an additional 249,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after buying an additional 825,093 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

