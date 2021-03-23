Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $1.26. Opsens shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 31,846 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPSSF. Raymond James began coverage on Opsens in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Opsens from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

