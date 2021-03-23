Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,969 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Option Care Health worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Option Care Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

