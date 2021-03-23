OptionRoom Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.06 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $35.40 million and $1.06 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00005290 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00468341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00062671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00150555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.66 or 0.00808804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00051572 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00075693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.