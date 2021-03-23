Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Boosted by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 534.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,737 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.08. 27,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,465,055. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.