Orbit Chain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19.22 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $523.52 million and approximately $19.22 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00025946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00049120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.33 or 0.00620433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00067346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00024612 BTC.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a token. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

