Orbital Energy Group (OEG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Orbital Energy Group to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OEG opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Orbital Energy Group has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $272.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

