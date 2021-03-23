O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.95. 8,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,273. The company’s 50-day moving average is $457.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $496.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.59.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.