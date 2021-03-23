OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on OrganiGram from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OrganiGram by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 527,740 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OrganiGram by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in OrganiGram by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $877.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

