Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Given New $22.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Shares of ORGO opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $955,335.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,762,304.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,933,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,577,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $13,902,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $13,611,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 206,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 454,500 shares in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

