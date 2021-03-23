Origo (OGO) Price Hits $0.0114 on Exchanges

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Origo has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $3.67 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origo has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Origo coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00025611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00049449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.83 or 0.00620154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023337 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

OGO is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

