Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,472 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Ormat Technologies worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,287 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 17,934.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 541,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 538,579 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,415,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,354,000 after acquiring an additional 530,220 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 146.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 504,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 299,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298,060 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

ORA stock opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.