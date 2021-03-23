OSA Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,155.00 (OSA)

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. OSA Token has a market capitalization of $182,597.73 and $5,155.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OSA Token has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One OSA Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OSA Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00024293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.02 or 0.00615862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00067161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00023410 BTC.

OSA Token Profile

OSA is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC . The official website for OSA Token is token.osadc.io/en . OSA Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc

OSA Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OSA Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OSA Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OSA Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OSA Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OSA Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.