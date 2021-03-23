OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of OSI Systems worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

OSIS stock opened at $97.57 on Tuesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $2,330,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,195,042.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $1,404,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,543 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

