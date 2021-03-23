Overbrook Management Corp Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Overbrook Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,604 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.3% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 57,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,662,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after acquiring an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.53.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $356.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $353.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.38. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.