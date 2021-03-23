Overbrook Management Corp Sells 10,652 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,652 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,327 shares of company stock worth $587,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.89 and a 52 week high of $190.50. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

