Overbrook Management Corp Sells 16,240 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,240 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.81. The company had a trading volume of 303,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,376,256. The stock has a market cap of $648.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.00. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.97.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

