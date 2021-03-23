Overbrook Management Corp Sells 34,083 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Overbrook Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 34,083 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.2% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Barr E S & Co. increased its stake in Visa by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 164,193 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,899,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,831,878 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.08. 174,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,429,898. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,947 shares of company stock valued at $29,322,127. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

