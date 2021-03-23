Overbrook Management Corp Sells 3,966 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Overbrook Management Corp trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 517.3% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 126,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 105,700 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,903,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,072.40.

GOOGL stock traded up $18.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,049.06. 51,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,181. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,054.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1,768.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

