Overbrook Management Corp Sells 48,360 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Overbrook Management Corp lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 48,360 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 2.3% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $368,353,000 after buying an additional 1,899,418 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,723,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $425,795,000 after buying an additional 756,538 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 84.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,071,000 after purchasing an additional 636,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,933,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $449,863,000 after purchasing an additional 436,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $737,218,000 after purchasing an additional 370,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.87. 79,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,004,933. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.35. The company has a market capitalization of $156.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Truist increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.04.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

