Overbrook Management Corp Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Overbrook Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 8.2% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $3,551,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,291,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,014,890,000 after acquiring an additional 50,178 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,754.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $19.44 on Tuesday, reaching $2,058.03. 38,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,066.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1,775.37. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

