Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $28.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Shares of OVV traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.71. 2,873,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,141. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,328,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Ovintiv by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

