Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $28.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ovintiv from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 120,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,597. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 85.9% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 193.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

