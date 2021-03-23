OWNDATA (OWN) Trading Down 36.1% Over Last 7 Days

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $33.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00077439 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002596 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000057 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 315% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

