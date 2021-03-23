Oxbridge Re (OXBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

