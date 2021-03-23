Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 110.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

Shares of OXSQ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 803,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,696. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $213.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 89.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on OXSQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

