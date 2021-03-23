Oxford Square Capital Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 110.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. 803,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,696. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $213.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.33. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 89.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

