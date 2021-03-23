Oxygen (OXY) Market Capitalization Hits $143.74 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Oxygen has a total market cap of $143.74 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $2.86 or 0.00005252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

