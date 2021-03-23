P2 Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,284,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone OnDemand accounts for about 6.8% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.54% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $100,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 489,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after buying an additional 48,093 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,400,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,166,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,922,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,211. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSOD traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $45.09. 7,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

