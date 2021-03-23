P2 Capital Partners LLC Buys 360,000 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,021,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare comprises approximately 7.6% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.98% of Change Healthcare worth $112,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHNG. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $865,090,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $155,691,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $78,989,000.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

CHNG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.71. 29,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,058,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHNG. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.