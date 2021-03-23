P2 Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

P2 Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,542,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800,345 shares during the period. Evoqua Water Technologies accounts for 6.5% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $95,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,837 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,726,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,199 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,534,000 after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,334,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,184 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 22,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In other news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 51,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,367,435.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $1,124,641.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,232.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 809,544 shares of company stock valued at $23,639,459 over the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

