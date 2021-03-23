P2 Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

P2 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568,682 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations comprises approximately 5.4% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.97% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $79,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HGV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,359,000 after purchasing an additional 211,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,866 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,585,000 after purchasing an additional 28,543 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 788,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 158,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HGV traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,819. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 136.50 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $42.94.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

