P2 Capital Partners LLC Has $86.43 Million Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,667,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,749 shares during the quarter. CDK Global makes up about 5.9% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.37% of CDK Global worth $86,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 85.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 1,554.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDK traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $53.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,283. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

