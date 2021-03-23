P2 Capital Partners LLC Invests $40.48 Million in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,004,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,475,000. Avient comprises about 2.7% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.10% of Avient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth $285,103,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth $74,374,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth $32,786,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth $30,145,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth $29,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Shares of Avient stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.74. 4,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,451. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $51.94.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

