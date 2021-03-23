P2 Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,103,555 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

P2 Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,998,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103,555 shares during the quarter. MEDNAX makes up about 5.0% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.50% of MEDNAX worth $73,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Shares of NYSE MD traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,890. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.01 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

