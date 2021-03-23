P2 Capital Partners LLC Sells 266,666 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

P2 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,028,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266,666 shares during the quarter. Outfront Media comprises about 2.7% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Outfront Media worth $39,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,407,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 55,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OUT. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,616. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

