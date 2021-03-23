Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,987.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock valued at $72,227,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 29.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.25 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The business had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

