PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Shares Up 2.5%

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) shot up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.75. 15,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 632,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of PAE in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Get PAE alerts:

The company has a market cap of $807.85 million, a PE ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Equities analysts expect that PAE Incorporated will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PAE during the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PAE by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 62,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in PAE during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About PAE (NASDAQ:PAE)

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segment, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment is involved in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.