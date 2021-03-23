PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 484,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,070 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.15% of PagSeguro Digital worth $27,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,271 shares during the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $22,752,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $3,413,000. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,075,000 after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

NYSE PAGS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.80. 17,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,140. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

