Park Lawn (PLC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.26 per share for the quarter.
TSE PLC opened at C$30.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$890.15 million and a P/E ratio of 67.45. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$15.58 and a 52 week high of C$32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.06.
In related news, Director Jay Dallas Dodds purchased 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.15 per share, with a total value of C$131,886.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$341,738.35.
Park Lawn Company Profile
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.
