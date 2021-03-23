ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.73

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $1.60. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 68,377 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73.

ParkerVision Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc provides radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.