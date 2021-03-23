Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.83

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and traded as high as $14.95. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 399 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $67.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.