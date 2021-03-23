PayBX (AXPR) Trading 22.2% Lower This Week

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayBX token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PayBX alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00025946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00049120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.33 or 0.00620433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00067346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00024612 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (AXPR) is a token. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.